Report: Big Ten Football To Return In October

Maryland v Indiana

Source: G Fiume / Getty

According to sources, the Big Ten is expected to announce Football will resume in October. In August, the Conference voted to postpone all fall sports due to concerns over Coronavirus COVID-19. University Presidents voted 11-3 in the August vote with only Nebraska, Ohio State, and Iowa pushing to move forward with the fall season.

The News was first reported by the Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel.

October 23rd is the reported return date for the conference making it an 8 game season. The timing should allow the Big Ten to be represented in the Collge Football Playoff before the announcement of teams in October.

We will have more as the news develops.

Report: Big Ten Football To Return In October  was originally published on theteam980.com

