Ohio Senator Rob Portman Wants the Senate Approve Trump's Supreme Court Pick

One of Ohio’s Senators has spoken out on whether or not a vacant spot in the U.S. Supreme Court should be voted before the election.

Senator Rob Portman is reacting to President Donald Trump and his promise to put forth a nominee to replace Justice Ruth Bader Ginsberg, who had passed away on Friday night.

This move comes less than two months before the Nov. 3 Presidential election.

From WKYC 3News Cleveland:

Portman says in the statement that if Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell holds a vote on a nominee he intends to “fulfill my role as a U.S. Senator and judge that nominee based on his or her merits.”

Portman goes on to explain his position, which many pundits are saying seems to contrast statements he made in 2016 when then-President Barack Obama nominated Merrick Garland for the Supreme Court after the death of Justice Antonin Scalia months before that year’s presidential election.

He wrote, “Since the 1880s, no Senate has confirmed an opposing-party president’s Supreme Court nominee in a presidential election year. In contrast, when the presidency and the Senate are controlled by the same party, the precedent is for the president’s nominees to get confirmed.”

Here is Sen. Portman’s tweet confirming his position in the situation involving Ginsberg’s seat:

You can read the entire statement here.

 

Click here to read more.

 

Images From The Supreme Court After The Passing Of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg

Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg has died at the age of 87. The Supreme Court announced her death on Friday, saying Ginsburg died surrounded by family from complications from metastatic cancer of the pancreas. "Our nation has lost a justice of historic stature," Chief Justice John Roberts said. "We at the Supreme Court have lost a cherished colleague. Today we mourn but with confidence, that future generations will remember Ruth Bader Ginsburg as we knew her, a tired and resolute champion of justice." Ginsburg served 27 years in the nation's highest court and was a champion for gender equality. After the nation learned of her passing, many in Washington, D.C. gathered to pay their respects.

Ohio Senator Rob Portman Wants the Senate Approve Trump’s Supreme Court Pick  was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

