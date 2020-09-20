One of Ohio’s Senators has spoken out on whether or not a vacant spot in the U.S. Supreme Court should be voted before the election.
Senator Rob Portman is reacting to President Donald Trump and his promise to put forth a nominee to replace Justice Ruth Bader Ginsberg, who had passed away on Friday night.
This move comes less than two months before the Nov. 3 Presidential election.
From WKYC 3News Cleveland:
Portman says in the statement that if Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell holds a vote on a nominee he intends to “fulfill my role as a U.S. Senator and judge that nominee based on his or her merits.”
Portman goes on to explain his position, which many pundits are saying seems to contrast statements he made in 2016 when then-President Barack Obama nominated Merrick Garland for the Supreme Court after the death of Justice Antonin Scalia months before that year’s presidential election.
He wrote, “Since the 1880s, no Senate has confirmed an opposing-party president’s Supreme Court nominee in a presidential election year. In contrast, when the presidency and the Senate are controlled by the same party, the precedent is for the president’s nominees to get confirmed.”
Here is Sen. Portman’s tweet confirming his position in the situation involving Ginsberg’s seat:
You can read the entire statement here.
Click here to read more.
Article Courtesy of WKYC 3News Cleveland
First Picture Courtesy of CAROLINE BREHMAN and Getty Images
Second Picture Courtesy of Tom Williams and Getty Images
Tweet and Third Picture Courtesy of Twitter
Ohio Senator Rob Portman Wants the Senate Approve Trump’s Supreme Court Pick was originally published on wzakcleveland.com