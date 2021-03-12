CLOSE
Ohio
HomeOhio

Ohio Schools COVID Cases Almost Double in a Week

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK.  FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

 

Portrait of friends wearing face mask in class room

Source: FG Trade / Getty

According to NBC4i, The Ohio Department of Health on Thursday reported 3,058 new coronavirus cases among students and staff members. This is close to double last week’s increase of 1,773, and it’s more than 3.5 times the previous week’s increase of 847.

Thursday’s data reflects the week ending Sunday, March 7, and it includes infections caught in and out of school. The school year total now stands at 65,785.

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:  

Cincinnati Public School district is leading the state in cases with 996.  Below is a breakdown of the districts with the highest COVID-19 rates

The Latest:

Ohio Schools COVID Cases Almost Double in a Week  was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com

Also On 100.3:
St. Jude 2021
Lincoln Ware Rewind Podcast Graphics
Videos
Latest
Dawn Richard’s Style Evolution From Danity Kane To…
 3 weeks ago
02.16.21
The American rapper Daniel Dumile is better known by one of his many aliases: King Geedorah
Legendary Hip Hop Artist / Producer MF Doom…
 2 months ago
01.02.21
Megan Thee Stallion Celebrates All Body Types In…
 4 months ago
11.20.20
Teyana Taylor, Summer Walker, Jhene Aiko, and Kehlani…
 4 months ago
11.12.20
Tiana Major9 Thinks British Fashion Is More ‘Swaggy’
 5 months ago
01.30.21
Tiana Major9 Thinks British Fashion Is More ‘Swaggy’
 5 months ago
10.08.20
Patti Labelle Remembers The Time She Kicked Off…
 6 months ago
09.17.20
Condola Rashad Found Her ‘Space Daughter’ Costumes In…
 6 months ago
09.08.20
22 items
The Best Tweets From Brandy And Monica’s Record-Breaking…
 6 months ago
01.30.21
22 items
The Best Tweets From Brandy And Monica’s Record-Breaking…
 6 months ago
09.01.20
These Curvy Queens Slayed Their Own ‘WAP’ Choreography
 7 months ago
08.14.20
Paloma Ford’s Style Evolves With Her Music
 8 months ago
07.21.20
Paloma Ford’s Style Evolves With Her Music
 8 months ago
01.30.21
Teyana Taylor Is Unbelievably Sexy In This Beeombi…
 10 months ago
05.14.20
Photos
Close