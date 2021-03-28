CLOSE
Coronavirus
HomeCoronavirus

Mask, Sanitizer, and Wipes All Tax Deductible Items

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK.  FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

Woman sanitizing her hands waiting the train

Source: LeoPatrizi / Getty

 

According to NBC4i, The Internal Revenue Service says that face masks, hand sanitizer and sanitizing wipes used to prevent the spread of COVID-19 are tax deductible.

According to the recently released notice, “personal protective equipment, such as masks, hand sanitizer and sanitizing wipes for the primary purpose of preventing the spread of coronavirus” are considered deductible medical expenses.

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:  

Amounts paid for such expenses are eligible to be paid or reimbursed using flexible health spending accounts, medical savings accounts, reimbursement arrangements and other health savings accounts.

According to the IRS guidance, eligible purchases “are treated as amounts paid for medical care under § 213(d) of the Internal Revenue Code (Code).

For the full NBC4 story click here

The Latest:

Mask, Sanitizer, and Wipes All Tax Deductible Items  was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com

Also On 100.3:
St. Jude 2021
Lincoln Ware Rewind Podcast Graphics
Videos
Latest
9 items
9 Times Tina Turner’s Style Made Her The…
 2 weeks ago
03.17.21
Dawn Richard’s Style Evolution From Danity Kane To…
 1 month ago
02.16.21
The American rapper Daniel Dumile is better known by one of his many aliases: King Geedorah
Legendary Hip Hop Artist / Producer MF Doom…
 3 months ago
01.02.21
Megan Thee Stallion Celebrates All Body Types In…
 4 months ago
11.20.20
Teyana Taylor, Summer Walker, Jhene Aiko, and Kehlani…
 5 months ago
11.12.20
Tiana Major9 Thinks British Fashion Is More ‘Swaggy’
 6 months ago
01.30.21
Tiana Major9 Thinks British Fashion Is More ‘Swaggy’
 6 months ago
10.08.20
Patti Labelle Remembers The Time She Kicked Off…
 6 months ago
09.17.20
Condola Rashad Found Her ‘Space Daughter’ Costumes In…
 7 months ago
09.08.20
22 items
The Best Tweets From Brandy And Monica’s Record-Breaking…
 7 months ago
09.01.20
22 items
The Best Tweets From Brandy And Monica’s Record-Breaking…
 7 months ago
01.30.21
These Curvy Queens Slayed Their Own ‘WAP’ Choreography
 8 months ago
08.14.20
Paloma Ford’s Style Evolves With Her Music
 8 months ago
07.21.20
Paloma Ford’s Style Evolves With Her Music
 8 months ago
01.30.21
Photos
Close