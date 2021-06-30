Ohio
Ohio Reports It’s First Day with No COVID-19 Deaths

According to NBC4i, Since Ohio changed reporting systems in March of this year, new deaths from the coronavirus are reported twice a week, usually Tuesdays and Fridays. The Ohio Department of Health notes on its dashboard that a date’s death count is considered preliminary until 14 days afterward.

Tuesday’s release showed 28 deaths that happened over several dates, but none on June 13.

With more than 14 days passed, June 13 is the first date in more than a year with zero deaths after its data is no longer considered preliminary.

For the full NBC4 story click here

 

