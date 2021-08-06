Ohio
It’s Tax Free Weekend in Ohio, Here’s the Details

It’s back to school time so that means it’s tax-free weekend in Ohio.  Now through midnight on Sunday, August 8th.  But that doesn’t mean you can go buy that Tesla and roll out tax-free, it ain’t that.  But what it does mean is that you can buy clothes (children & adult sizes), school supplies, and instructional materials and save money!

There are a few rules/limits to this weekends saves but we’ve broken them down for you below:

  • Items of clothing priced at $75 or less qualify for tax-free
  • School supplies priced at $20 or less qualify for tax-free
  • Instructional material’s for school priced at $20 or less qualify for tax-free
  • You can buy as much as you want tax-free
  • Clothing is limited to items worn by humans.  But this does include including shoes, diapers, formal and wedding clothes.
  • You are allowed to use store coupons & loyalty cards to get a deeper discount
  • Items that are ordered online, paid for and ship immediately during the tax-free weekend will qualify
  • Items put on layaway during the tax-free weekend or picked up during the tax-free weekend qualify
  • You will not be charged for shipping and handling if all of your items qualify for tax-free

For further details visit the Ohio Department of Taxation’s website here

 

