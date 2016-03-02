Warning Ladies: We Now Know How Big Shaq’s Junk Is*** [VIDEO]

1.88K reads Leave a comment
Shaquille O’neal is 7′ 1″, about 324lbs and wears a 22size shoe! Shaq was recently on “Watch What Happens Live” with host Andy Cohen. Superman took part in a game similar to Truth or Dare entitled “Plead the Fifth!” Thanks to Andy we now know how big Shaq is, down south. Video below.
*** WARNING Explicit Language Heard in Video***
