According to NBC4i, The Ohio Casino Control Commission has approved the universal start date for legal sports betting in the state as January 1, 2023.
Governor Mike DeWine signed the Ohio sports betting bill into law in late December of 2021.
The bill was passed by both the House and Senate and allows for three different sports betting licenses.
Ohioans on Jan. 1, 2023 will have the opportunity to bet using their phone, at a physical location, or even at a bar using a kiosk. Each license has its own regulation, rules, and price.
For the full NBC4 story click here
The Latest:
January 1, 2023 announced as Ohio’s universal start date for sports betting was originally published on joycolumbus.com