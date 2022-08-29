Ohio State announces ‘Safelite Field’ at Ohio Stadium

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

According to NBC4i, Ohio State has announced Columbus-based Safelite will become the first-ever field sponsor at Ohio Stadium. The sponsorship will begin this season, with Safelite placing their company logo in two locations on the field.

OSU installed new field turf for this season. The Safelite logos will be placed opposite the Big Ten logos at each end of the field.

The school says the field will be called “Safelite Field” but the stadium remains Ohio Stadium.

