CLOSE
According to NBC4i, Ohio State has announced Columbus-based Safelite will become the first-ever field sponsor at Ohio Stadium. The sponsorship will begin this season, with Safelite placing their company logo in two locations on the field.
OSU installed new field turf for this season. The Safelite logos will be placed opposite the Big Ten logos at each end of the field.
The school says the field will be called “Safelite Field” but the stadium remains Ohio Stadium.
For the full NBC4 story click here
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
The Latest:
- Monica Proves She’s A Style Boss In A Swaggy $1,890 Balenciaga Track Jacket
- Front Page News: Black Pastor Wrongfully Arrested For Watering Neighbor’s Flowers [WATCH]
- Gary’s Tea: Is 64-Year-Old Madonna Wrong For Dating A Guy 40 Years Younger?! [WATCH]
- The GOAT Serena Williams Wins First Round Of US Open In Style
- More Relief: Westwood College To Have $1.5 billion In Student Debt Removed
- Hanifa Designer Accuses Well Known Fast Fashion Brand Of Stealing Her Design
- Megan Thee Stallion Serves High-Fashion Goth On The Cover Of ‘New York’ Magazine
- Cincinnati: Police Officer Fired After Racial Slurs
- HBO: Hit Show ‘House of the Dragon’ Is A Hit With The People
- Podcast ‘Adulting with Michelle Buteau and Jordan Carlos’ Explores Life Through Humor And Good Conversations
Ohio State announces ‘Safelite Field’ at Ohio Stadium was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com