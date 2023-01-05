According to NBC4i, Ohio’s Secretary of State has resubmitted a proposal to legalize recreational marijuana.
After a legal skirmish struck the initiated statute from last year’s ballot, Secretary of State Frank LaRose reintroduced an act to legalize, tax and regulate the adult use of cannabis, according to a copy of LaRose’s letter Tuesday to the General Assembly. If the Republican Statehouse supermajority fails to adopt the measure within four months, the question could come before Ohio voters in November 2023.
The 34-page act would legalize the possession, purchase, and sale of marijuana by Ohioans ages 21 and older, while implementing a 10% tax on the sale of all cannabis products. If enacted, Ohio would join 21 other states to allow the drug’s recreational use, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures.
Ohio Could Be Voting to Legalize Recreational Marijuana in 2023 was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com