Cincinnati Bengals Running Back Joe Mixon has been recharged by The Cincinnati Police for aggravated menacing after new evidence was discovered in this case. CPD stated Friday, “This decision was reached following the discovery of new evidence during the investigative process,”
Since the charges hold a first-degree misdemeanor, they could carry a maximum of 180 days sentence, a maximum fine of $1000, and a maximum of five years of probation in the state.
According to WCPO, Mixon will be re-summoned to court on April 19th. The original arrest warrant was issued after an alleged incident where Mixon pointed a gun at a woman saying, “You should be popped in the face. I should shoot you, the police can’t (sic) get me.” This allegedly happened on February 2nd, the day before the infamous game where the Bengals played the Buffalo Bills where Damar Hamlin fell ill.
This is not Mixon’s first run-in with the police. Mixon was charged with a misdemeanor in 2014 for punching a woman resulting in broke bones in her face. He was charged with assault and suspected for an entire season while playing at The University of Oklahoma.
RELATED STORY: Cincinnati Bengal Joe Mixon Accused Of Pointing Gun At Woman During Road Rage Incident, Charges May Be Dropped
The Latest:
- Black Business Spotlight: BLACK OWNED OUTERWEAR
- Bengals Running Back Joe Mixon Recharged with Aggravated Menacing by Cincinnati Police
- Taraji P Henson Slays Her Promo Tour In Marc Jacobs
- Cincinnati: Joe Burrow New Deal Projection
- Can You Guess The Only Rapper Listed On The Forbes 2023 Billionaires List???
- Tina Gordon Says Chloe Bailey’s ‘Duality’ Is Why She Casted Her In ‘Praise This’
- Chloe Bailey And Anjelika Washington Are The Sister-Cousin Duo We Didn’t Know We Needed In Peakcock’s ‘Praise This’
- Will Packer Captures The Authenticity Of Atlanta And Praise Teams With His New Film, ‘Praise This’
- Boo’d Up: Lori Harvey And Damson Idris Enjoy A Romantic Vacation Together
- Can Black People Be Racist? A Deep Dive Into The Complex Question
-
Meet Ronald Isley's Wife, Kandy Johnson Isley, Who is Thirty-Five Years Younger Than Him
-
***Warning Ladies: We Now Know How Big Shaq's Junk Is*** [VIDEO]
-
Active Shooter At Nashville Elementary School; Gunned Down
-
Cincinnati: 2 Juveniles Arrested After A Pursuit Over The Rhine
-
Here’s How You Could Get a Free Burrito From Chipotle Today!
-
HBCU U-KNOW: Morgan State’s Valerie Thomas is the Mother of 3D [LISTEN]
-
Easter Egg Express 2023
-
Distracted driving law in Ohio goes into effect next week