According to NBC4i, a former Southern Ohio mayor has been sentenced to over two years in prison after stealing over $700,000 from a Clermont County family business.
According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office of the Southern District of Ohio, 49-year-old Tina Coday-Townes of Sardinia will serve 28 months in prison for wire fraud and was ordered to pay restitution to a business she worked for in Clermont County.
In October 2022, Coday-Townes pleaded guilty to wire fraud after she admitted to writing herself business checks to pay off her personal credit cards between 2013 and 2019. She also said she made false entries into the accounting database, showing that checks were received by vendors.
For the full NBC4 story click here
Get News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
- Ohio: Former Mayor Going to Prison for Steak Over 700K
- Georgia NAACP Branches Call On GBI To Investigate Racist Coach Mark Taylor For Making Teroristic Threats
- Outrage After Black Man Given 70-Year Prison Sentence For Misdemeanor Crime Of Spitting At Texas Cops
- Sheryl Lee Ralph on Her Upcoming TV One ‘UNCENSORED’ Episode [EXCLUSIVE]
- Lori Harvey Is Picturesque In A Laquan Smith Halter Dress
- Yandy Smith Is Giving Stylish School Girl In A Miu Miu Look
- Yung BBQ Dishes On Her Personal Style, Love For Dancing & Emerging Makeup Skills
- Gary’s Tea: Evelyn Braxton’s New Business (+ Jamie Foxx Updates & Ciara’s New Music) [LISTEN]
- HBCU Know Highlights Kara McCullough: Nuclear Scientist Turned Miss USA
- Lauren And Merlyn’s Brand, Bklyn Mavens, Is A Love Letter To The Borough Full Of Culture
Ohio: Former Mayor Going to Prison for Steak Over 700K was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com
-
Meet Ronald Isley's Wife, Kandy Johnson Isley, Who is Thirty-Five Years Younger Than Him
-
***Warning Ladies: We Now Know How Big Shaq's Junk Is*** [VIDEO]
-
Easter Egg Express 2023
-
Charges Will Not Be Pursued In Shanquella Robinson Murder Case
-
Cincinnati: 2 Juveniles Arrested After A Pursuit Over The Rhine
-
Here’s How You Could Get a Free Burrito From Chipotle Today!
-
Cincinnati: Duke Energy Bill To Increase This Summer
-
Cincinnati: Police Officers Being Moved To Patrol Due To Staffing Shortage