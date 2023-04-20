Fantasia Just Enrolled in this Ohio University

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

The voice, the legend, and American Idol winner season 3, Fantasia Barrino-Taylor just announced via her Instagram account that she is now a Marauder and has enrolled in classes at Central State University!

In her post, she said “PSA: I AM OFFICIALLY ENROLLED AS A STUDENT @centralstate87!!! I want to thank everyone who was apart of making this happen for me and working with my busy schedule.”

Fantasia has been very open about her journey through life since being thrown into the spotlight. She has shared that she dropped out of high school while growing up in North Carolina and has since got her GED. Fantasia became an honorary member of the historically back sorority, Sigma Gamma Rho in 2022.

Central State University is a Historically Black University in Wilberforce, Ohio and was founded in 1890. We can’t wait to see Fantasia strolling with her sorors on campus this fall!

Congrats Fantasia! You are inspiring to us all!

