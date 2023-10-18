Trick or Treat Times for the Cincinnati/Tri-State Area

100.3 Featured Video CLOSE

Halloween is right around the corner and it’s that time of year when the kids are trying to grab all the candy they can! Don’t forget to take the extra precautions for safety this year by incorporating a proper mask into your child’s costume and practicing social distancing. We want to make sure everyone has a safe and fun time this year!

Get all of the trick or treating dates and times for Greater Cincinnati and surrounding areas!

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:

Close Thank you for subscribing!

Tuesday, October 31st 6-8pm

Alexandria

Batavia Township

Bethel

Blue Ash

Boone County

City of Cincinnati (all suburbs within city limits)

Cold Spring

Colerain Township

Carlisle

Crescent Springs

Deerfield Township

Dillsboro

Edgewood

Erlanger

Florence

Fort Mitchell

Fort Thomas

Fort Wright

Greendale

Independence

Indian Hill

Ludlow

Mason

Montgomery

Fairfield Township

Franklin

Goshen

Hamilton

Liberty Township

Mason

Miami Township

Milford

Montgomery

Park Hills

Reading

Southgate

Taylor Mill

Union Township

Villa Hills

Village of Batavia

Village of Williamsburg

West Chester

RELATED STORY: 2023 Halloween Costume Predictions!

The Latest: