Phillies pitcher Jeremy Hellickson drove the winning run with his first triple to give Philadelphia the 4-3 win over the Reds on opening day.

While Scooter Gennett hit a two-run homer in the ninth to close the gap, the Reds weren’t able to get any more runs after that.

The Reds play the Phillies again tomorrow night at Great American Ballpark.

Additional Charges For Man Who Shot Police Officer

Xavier Advances to the Elite Eight

Bengal’s Adam Jones Won’t Face Felony Charges<

Empower Me Expo 2016 11 photos Launch gallery Empower Me Expo 2016 1. 14694839670737 Source:Radio One 1 of 11 2. 14694844561406 Source:Radio One 2 of 11 3. 14694844645618 Source:Radio One 3 of 11 4. 14694844703918 Source:Radio One 4 of 11 5. 14694844764255 Source:Radio One 5 of 11 6. 14694845554222 Source:Radio One 6 of 11 7. 14694845846502 Source:Radio One 7 of 11 8. 14694846243249 Source:Radio One 8 of 11 9. 14694846648812 Source:Radio One 9 of 11 10. 14694847145367 Source:Radio One 10 of 11 11. Empower Me Expo 2016 Source:Radio One 11 of 11 Skip ad Continue reading Reds Lose To Phillies in Home Opener Empower Me Expo 2016

FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM – @rnbcincy

JOIN THE OFFICIAL OLD SCHOOL CINCY FACEBOOK FAN PAGE