Cincy
Home > Cincy

Reds Lose To Phillies in Home Opener

Written By: Chad Ashmore

Posted 2 hours ago
Leave a comment
New York Mets v Cincinnati Reds

Source: Joe Robbins / Getty

Phillies pitcher Jeremy Hellickson drove the winning run with his first triple to give Philadelphia the 4-3 win over the Reds on opening day.

While Scooter Gennett hit a two-run homer in the ninth to close the gap, the Reds weren’t able to get any more runs after that.

The Reds play the Phillies again tomorrow night at Great American Ballpark.

Additional Charges For Man Who Shot Police Officer
Xavier Advances to the Elite Eight
Bengal’s Adam Jones Won’t Face Felony Charges<

Empower Me Expo 2016

11 photos Launch gallery

Empower Me Expo 2016

Continue reading Reds Lose To Phillies in Home Opener

Empower Me Expo 2016

R&B Cincy

FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM – @rnbcincy

JOIN THE OFFICIAL OLD SCHOOL CINCY FACEBOOK FAN PAGE

cincinnati reds , Philadelphia Philles

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 2 weeks ago
No Charges For Prison Guards Who Allegedly Boiled…
 2 weeks ago
Bronzeville
Trending
‘Bronzeville’ Ep. 3: The Copeland Gang Investigates A…
 1 month ago
Trump On Track To Surpass Obama In Travel Expenses
 1 month ago
Pregnant With Twins: Beyonce Shows Off Her Belly…
 2 months ago
Obama Disagrees with President Trump’s Executive Order on Immigration
 2 months ago
Kareem ‘Biggs’ Burke Reveals The Truth Behind Jay…
 3 months ago
Charleston Shooter Dylan Roof Sentenced to Death
 3 months ago
Year In Review Graphic
Vote On The Top 100 Songs of 2016
 3 months ago
LaTavia Roberson Blasts PEOPLE Magazine Over ‘Bitter’ Destiny’s…
 3 months ago
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
A Petition Is Calling For R Kelly To…
 3 months ago
Breaking: Active Shooter Alert on Ohio State Campus [VIDEO]
 4 months ago
The UCSF Concert For Kids Featuring Bruno Mars
Bruno Mars 24K Magic Shut Down France Music Awards!
 5 months ago
The Street Walker’s National Anthem
 5 months ago
Photos