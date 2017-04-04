Reds Lose To Phillies in Home Opener

Phillies pitcher Jeremy Hellickson drove the winning run with his first triple to give Philadelphia the 4-3 win over the Reds on opening day.
While Scooter Gennett hit a two-run homer in the ninth to close the gap, the Reds weren’t able to get any more runs after that.
The Reds play the Phillies again tomorrow night at Great American Ballpark.
Additional Charges For Man Who Shot Police Officer
Xavier Advances to the Elite Eight
Bengal’s Adam Jones Won’t Face Felony Charges<
