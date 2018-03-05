Entertainment
Home > Entertainment

Big Shiz Discusses How He Uses His Love Of Music To Write Songs [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 1 hour ago
0 reads
Leave a comment

Big Shiz– who has written for Whitney Houston, Micheal Jackson, Lady Gaga, and more -talks about his songwriting process. He explains why his songwriting process doesn’t necessarily change drastically when he writes for himself versus other people. He discusses why writing from the stand point of a music lover never fails him, regardless of the situation.

Big Shiz talks about his upcoming project, and why he felt like he wanted to record his own work this time around. He also explained how thinking about the audience’s needs is what guided him to create the project. Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this clip from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

Listen to “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

RELATED: Big Shiz Talks About Making A Studio Out Of A Blanket To Record “Again Love” [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Big Shiz “Again Love” [NEW MUSIC VIDEO]

RELATED: Big Shiz And PJ Morton “Song From The Heart” [NEW MUSIC]

The Latest:

Whitney Houston...

13 Fabulous Throwback Photos Of Whitney Houston

13 photos Launch gallery

13 Fabulous Throwback Photos Of Whitney Houston

Continue reading 13 Fabulous Throwback Photos Of Whitney Houston

13 Fabulous Throwback Photos Of Whitney Houston

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 2 months ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 2 months ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 2 months ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 5 months ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 6 months ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 6 months ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 8 months ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 8 months ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 8 months ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 8 months ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 8 months ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 11 months ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 12 months ago
03.23.17
No Charges For Prison Guards Who Allegedly Boiled…
 12 months ago
03.20.17
Photos