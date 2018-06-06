Preashea Hilliard Shares Preacher’s Kid Pressures And How She Got Into Music [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Preashea Hilliard is a singer and minister that has spent her entire life in church. She talked about the day she discovered what God called her to do. While on campus at Oral Roberts University she visited the prayer tower.

She began to pray and sing, it was at the moment where she realized she had a voice. Preashea even mentioned that it sounded pretty good. She always knew she was going to be involved in the church, but didn’t know how.

Preashea mentioned from the day she was born her parents held her up like Simba in “The Lion King.” That day they dedicated her to the Lord as well as the ministry. Preashea is so thankful for this gift God gave her and is excited to continue to share it with the world.

