FBI Ranks Detroit 2nd Most Violent Big City in America

According to TheDetroitNews, in an FBI crime data report released this morning, Detroit has moved up to the 2nd most violent big city in America. The report concludes that murders in the motor city have actually decreased since the FBI’s last Uniform Crime Report in 2017. In that report Detroit sat at a staggering 303 murders, which has dropped significantly to 267 murders. But apparently this doesn’t effect the report because violent crimes outside of murder have increased in the city.

In 2016 the city had 13, 705 violent crimes which includes: murder, rape, assault, and robbery. Unfortunately for Detroit that number saw a rise to 13,796 in 2017.

Detroit’s crime rate is now at 2,057 violent crimes per 100,000 people. This number is only higher in one city in America; St. Louis, MO. Detroit has beaten other metropolitan cities like Baltimore, Memphis, and Kansas City.

The good news is that Detroit is not the city with the highest murder rate, but that comes with bad news as well, we are still in the top three. The highest murder rate also goes to St. Louis, Missouri, with 205 murders at a rate of 66 per 100,000 citizens. Baltimore falls in 2nd place at 342 murders at a rate of 56 per 100,000 citizens, and in third place is our city which is currently sitting at, 40 murders per 100,000 citizens.

The Detroit News also reported that violent crimes in the country overall have fallen 0.2 percent over the last year, which is great news for the country overall. We just hope that with the reinvigoration of downtown, that we can possibly get aboard this same objective and bring the violent crime number down in the city.

For those who live in the Detroit Metro area, it is no secret that there is a staggering poverty level that seems to be rising within the city, while suburbs notice significant growth in that regard. This is a great contributor to violent crimes, and without an acknowledgment of this we may not see any decreases in violent crimes.

This is just another reason why citizens in Detroit and its surrounding cities should make sure to register to vote for Novembers mid-term elections. This is one of the most important elections in our city’s history and we should all make it a goal to make our voices heard at the polls this year.

Close Thank you for subscribing!

FBI Ranks Detroit 2nd Most Violent Big City in America was originally published on kissdetroit.com

Also On 100.3: