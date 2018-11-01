CLOSE
Student Attempts Suicide at Ohio High School

There was an attempted suicide at Westerville High School Thursday morning and many students witnessed the horrific event. According to Fox28.com, Westerville School officials are reaching out to families in the district, letting them know what students witnessed and that help is available.

According to the school district,  a 17-year-old attempted to take his own life in the commons area, and many students witnessed it. The student did survive and was rushed to the hospital. No word on the student’s condition. A crisis response team from the district immediately responded to Westerville Central High School to help any students or staff.

If you’re having any thoughts of suicide, please contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255.

 

To lose someone you love is always difficult but for a person you know and care about to take their own life is even more difficult.  The ones left behind after a suicide are haunted by questions that can never be answered…and the guilt that perhaps something could have been done to prevent such a tragedy. If you or someone you know needs help, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255.

 

