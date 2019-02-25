Ohio Woman Shot, Killed by Sister

According to Fox 28, a woman is dead after allegedly being shot and killed by her sister early Saturday morning in northeast Columbus, police say.

Just around 3:00 a.m., on East 13th Avenue, two sisters were fighting when one got a gun and opened fire, per police. Police said they still don’t know what they were fighting about.

Investigators said when they arrived at the home, they found Sade Carrie Garner, 32, lying in the driveway, suffering from a gunshot wound. Medics arrived at the scene and pronounced Garner dead ten minutes later.

Garner’s sister, Anjoure Lawrence, 35, was taken into custody and is now charged with murder. Police are continuing to investigate.

A woman is dead after being shot and killed by her sister early Saturday morning in northeast Columbus, police say. (WSYX/WTTE)

This is the 13th homicide of 2019.

Written By: Nia Noelle Posted February 25, 2019

