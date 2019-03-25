Nikki Bella is retiring.
The 35-year-old announced that she will retire from the WWE during the season finale of Total Bellas over the weekend.
“I just feel like I’m too old for that travel,” she said to her family at dinner, “So I realized like, why am I doing this — I don’t feel good.”
“I really am ready to hang up the jersey. Like, I can say it fully.” She continued. “Here’s to closing one chapter and the next one opening.”
Nikki joined the WWE back in 2007 and since then has been a 2-time WWE Divas champion and along with her twin sister Brie Bella, one of the most popular women in the history of the company.
Nikki Bella Announces Retirement From WWE [VIDEO] was originally published on radionow1009.com