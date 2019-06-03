We all know Tina Lawson is probably one of the most supportive mothers out there. So it’s no surprise that she mixed being a cheerleader for her oldest child, Beyonce, and raise money for the non-profit gallery and performance complex WACO Theater Center that she co-chairs with her husband Richard Lawson.
How did she do this? The theme for the 3rd annual Wearable Arts Gala was “A Journey to the Pride Lands,” inspired by the movie The Lion King. If you didn’t know Beyonce is playing Nala in Disney’s reboot of The Lion King coming out in theaters nationwide July 19th.
So of course, black Hollywood came out in the most royal threads as a nod to the motherland and The Lion King! Hitting the pink carpet this year was Blue Ivy Carter, Beyonce, Steve Harvey, Kelly Rowland, Michelle Williams, Tyler Perry, Holly Robinson Pete, and Tiffany Haddish to name a few.
Maxwell performed at the celebration this year and 7-year-old Blue Ivy Carter reportedly bid 11K diamond ring during the auction. Last year Blue bid 20K on a piece of art at last years auction, but she was promptly stopped by her father Jay-Z so she didn’t win. This years gala raised over 2 million to support the arts in L.A.
The Top 20 Looks From The 2019 Wearable Arts Gala
1. Blue Ivy Carter1 of 20
2. Beyonce2 of 20
3. Kelly Rowland3 of 20
4. Kalen AllenSource:Getty 4 of 20
5. Steve and Majorie Harvey5 of 20
6. Tina Lawson6 of 20
7. Tyler Perry, Tina Lawson & Richard Lawson7 of 20
8. Angela Rye8 of 20
9. Tiffany Haddish9 of 20
10. Vanessa Bell Calloway & Marilyn BOoker10 of 20
11. Michelle Williams11 of 20
12. Star Jones12 of 20
13. Kim Blackwell13 of 20
14. Chloe X Halle14 of 20
15. Kelly Rowland, Lee Daniels, Tina Knowles-Lawson, Richard Lawson, Juelz Smith, and Michelle WilliamsSource:Getty 15 of 20
16. MarioSource:Getty 16 of 20
17. Kwaylon RogersSource:Getty 17 of 20
18. EzinmaSource:Getty 18 of 20
19. Tanya Sam19 of 20
20. Aisha Hinds20 of 20
Black Hollywood Slays At The 2019 Wearable Art Gala was originally published on mycolumbuspower.com