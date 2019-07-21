Exclusives
Al B Sure Jumps into The Crowd to Perform ‘Secret Garden’ at The One More Time Experience in Charlotte

Al B Sure Performs at the One More Time Experience Charlotte

Source: Nia Noelle / Radio One Digital

 

Singer Al B. Sure opened up Tom Joyner’s One More Time Experience when it stopped in Charlotte to a hot crowd!  Yes, the temperature was hot but the Queen City fans showed but ready to party!

The party was live, but Al B. Sure took it up a notch by jumping off the stage into the crowd to perform the iconic R&B collab put together by Quincy Jones ‘Secret Garden’ featuring Al B. Sure and many others released in 1989.

Check out the performance here

 

See More from The One More Time Experience Charlotte Here

 

Photos
