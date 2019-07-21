Singer Al B. Sure opened up Tom Joyner’s One More Time Experience when it stopped in Charlotte to a hot crowd! Yes, the temperature was hot but the Queen City fans showed but ready to party!
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
The party was live, but Al B. Sure took it up a notch by jumping off the stage into the crowd to perform the iconic R&B collab put together by Quincy Jones ‘Secret Garden’ featuring Al B. Sure and many others released in 1989.
Check out the performance here
See More from The One More Time Experience Charlotte Here
The Latest:
- Kima From ‘The Wire’ aka Actress Sonja Sohn Arrested For Cocaine Possession
- Love And R&B’s #OHSOREALScenario
- Summer Mini Concert Series: Charlie Wilson
- Al B Sure Jumps into The Crowd to Perform ‘Secret Garden’ at The One More Time Experience in Charlotte
- Marvel Announces Phase Four
- Swindler & Racist President Trump Says He’ll “Vouch” For A$AP Rocky’s Bail
- Nike Apologizes To Black Family Who Say They Were Racially Profiled & Accused Of Stealing
- Classic: Where Were You When Jay-Z And Kanye West Made Us Watch The Throne?
- Pharma Dweeb Martin Shkreli Loses Conviction Appeal
- New Study Shows Michelle Obama Is The Most Admired Woman In The World…Duh
Al B Sure Jumps into The Crowd to Perform ‘Secret Garden’ at The One More Time Experience in Charlotte was originally published on oldschool1053.com