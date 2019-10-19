CLOSE
Pink Lady Honors
HomePink Lady Honors

Meet Pink Lady Honoree: Keyana Williams

Radio One Cincinnati Present the Pink Lady Honors

 

Keyana Williams Pink Lady Honoree

Source: Staff / Radio One Digital

Keyana Williams is 35 years old and the mother of two little girls, 10 and 6. She was diagnosed with stage 2B breast cancer on August 26, 2016, and underwent 5 months of chemotherapy, 6 weeks of radiation, and had a double mastectomy and total hysterectomy.  She choose to go this route in preventative care because she is a carrier of the BRCA1 gene which means that at that time she had an 80% chance of getting cancer again, only the next time it could have been somewhere in her reproductive system.

She’s endured more surgeries than she can count at this point but she thanks God every day that she is here for her children. Now, she spends a lot of time now encouraging others who are going through this journey and who have been affected by anyone going through any kind of cancer. Her goal is to write a book on my experiences to encourage others and to educate others, as well as get into motivational speaking.

Keyana we honor you for the strong Pink Lady survivor you are!

 

Did You Know These Celebrities Are Cancer Survivors?
8 photos

 

The Latest:

pink lady , TaMika Gordon

Videos
Latest
60 items
Black Music Honors 2019 [PHOTOS]
 1 month ago
09.07.19
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 3 months ago
07.10.19
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 2 years ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 2 years ago
10.05.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 2 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 3 years ago
04.18.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close