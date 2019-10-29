CLOSE
Entertainment
HomeEntertainment

Kanye West Sunday Service Tour Will Cost Him Big Money! Find Out Why!

Some might remember that West canceled his Saint Pablo tour in November 2016 to treat some serious issues.

Jim Moore Book Event At Ralph Lauren Chicago

Source: Robin Marchant / Getty

Kanye West is gearing up for a tour of his ongoing Sunday Service event and it appears that to get this event insured, it will come with quite a catch financially. West can get an insurance company to underwrite the tour but if he cancels or is hospitalized for mental health reasons, he could be forced to eat the costs.

TMZ reports that plans for the Sunday Service tour are underway, and it doesn’t appear to be that West is slowing down after already taking the event nationwide thus far. The outlet sought details from sources close to West and to insurance companies, discovering that the insurance is all but certain but given West’s past issues, there could be some reluctance.

Some might recall that back in November 2016, West canceled stops on his Saint Pablo tour due to mental health issues and related concerns. Lately, West has seemed to be a vision of good health bolstered by his renewed commitment to Christianity and the release of his latest album, Jesus Is King.

West has yet to announce the official launch of the Sunday Service tour.

Photo: Getty

 

Is Kanye West’s ‘Jesus Is King’ Godly or Garbage, Twitter Debates #JesusIsKing
16 photos

 

The Latest:

Kanye West Sunday Service Tour Will Cost Him Big Money! Find Out Why!  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Videos
Latest
60 items
Black Music Honors 2019 [PHOTOS]
 2 months ago
09.07.19
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 4 months ago
07.10.19
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 2 years ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 2 years ago
10.05.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 2 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 3 years ago
04.18.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close