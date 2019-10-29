CommunityConversationswithMsEbonyJ: CPS Superintendent Laura (Interview)

With CPS Election around the corner I though it would be perfect to bring it the superintendent Laura Mitchell to discuss the new vision for CPS.
She shared the new 20/20 vision, the district greatest accomplishments and talked about what the levy means.
Ms. Ebony J Wynn “The Host That Does The Most”
Check me out Sunday 11-3pm, Friday 7pm-9pm on RnB Cincy
Follow me on Twitter/ Instagram/ SnapChat: @MsEbonyj
The Latest:
- Happy Halloween! Cardi B Was Perfectly Suited Up For Ellen Degeneres
- Halloween Appropriation: Is Our Diction More Damaging Than The Costumes Themselves?
- D.L.’s GED Section: Kanye Wants To Be President
- Jazzy Report: The Exonerated 5 Want To Protect Others
- Cincinnati City Council approves eviction prevention legislation
- Joe Biden Believes He Is The Most Qualified Candidate To Be The Next President
- LisaRaye Has Proof Nicole Murphy Cheated with Her Ex!
- Connor McGregor Wants to Fight 50 Cent!
- Lisa Raye: Spills The Beans On Nicole Murphy!!! [VIDEO]
- Prince: Memoir Revealed Some Interesting Things!!!
Also On 100.3: