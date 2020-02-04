CLOSE
Cincinnati Music Festival Announces Janet Jackson and More in 2020 Line Up

 

Cincinnati Music Festival 2020

Source: CMF / Cincinnati Music Festival

 

The Cincinnati Music Festival is getting ready for the 2020 concerts and they have some amazing artists ready to hit the stage this year.

Returning to the stage as a Saturday headliner is new to the festival Janet Jackson!  Along with her,  The O’Jays, Tank, PJ Morton, and Kirk Whalum.

Friday won’t disappoint with Charlie Wilson, Snoop Dogg, Fantasia, Tony Toni Tone and Jonathan Butler!

The VIBE’S Party with a Purpose on Thursday will be returning this year with BJ The Chicago Kid and BIZ Markie hitting the stage.

The festival takes place July 23 through 25th at Paul Brown Stadium.  Tickets go on sale Feb 8th at 10am.  For more information on tickets and more visit the Cincinnati Music Festival #CMF2020 website here

 

