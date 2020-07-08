Four employees at a Jimmy John’s restaurant in Woodstock Georgia have been fired after posting a video of themselves playing with a noose made out of food on Snapchat.
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
The noose was made from bread dough that was intended for customers sandwiches. The employees can be seen in the video with the noose tied around their necks, laughing with a ‘Happy 4th of July’ filter/graphic on the bottom. The video immediately went viral with customers vowing to never buy from Jimmy John’s again.
Jimmy John’s issued a statement via Twitter and fired the employees.
The Latest:
- Four Jimmy John Employees Fired After Making Noose Out of Food
- Samsung’s Next Galaxy Unpacked Event Is Going Down August 5th
- Michaela Coel Turned Down $1M Netflix Deal Over Attempted Copyright Jig
- Colin Kaepernick Partners With The Disney Channel For Documentary Series
- St. Louis Sheriff Who Is Also A Pastor Physically Threatens Rival Candidate On Video: ‘I’ll Smack You In Yo’ Face’
- WATCH: What You Need To Know — July 8, 2020: BREATHE Act — EBONY CEO Resigns — Banking While Black
- WATCH: What You Need To Know — July 7, 2020: Say Their Names — Frederick Douglass Statue Vandalized — Credit Limits Increasing
- Rickey Smiley Challenges Black Communities ‘To Get These Hoodlums Out’ After Daughter’s Shooting
- Everything You Need To Know About S&P WorkLab’s #OhioBeTheChange Campaign
- Breonna Taylor’s Family Says She Was Still Alive After Being Shot, But Police Didn’t Offer Aid
Four Jimmy John Employees Fired After Making Noose Out of Food was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com