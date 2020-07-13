CLOSE
Cincy
HomeCincy

An Eighth Cincinnati Metro Driver Test Positive For COVID-19

 In less than one month eight Cincinnati Metro drivers have tested positive for COVID-19.

man with mask in metro

Source: PonyWang / Getty

 

COVID-19 diagnoses are on the rise in the area and are affecting essential employees in the Cincinnati area and beyond.  This includes Cincinnati Metro drivers who have been hit hard with the infectious disease.  In less than one month eight Cincinnati Metro drivers have tested positive for COVID-19.

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:  

According to Metro spokesperson Brandy Jones the most recent driver to fall ill reportedly drive routes on July 6 and 7 on Route 17, Seven Hills – Mt. Healthy – Mt. Airy – Northgate between the hours of 6:19 a.m. and 11:42 a.m. The operator also drove Route 33, Western Hills to Glenway, from 3:29 p.m. to 5:47 p.m.

TRENDING STORY: Cincinnati Public Schools Announce Plans For Upcoming School Year

The ill Metro employee is currently in quarantine and employees that came in contact with the driver have been notified.  People that have ridden the buses are asked to monitor their health closely and seek medical attention if they believe they are sick.

Cincinnati Metro is going to extra safety measures to follow CDC guidelines that include regularly sanitizing and cleaning the buses, social distancing while riding, and mandatory mask-wearing.

Cincinnati is currently under a mandatory mask or face covering mandate.  If you go out in public you are to wear a mask or face covering.  For more details on the mandate click here.

source

Spend With Your People: 11 Black-Owned Businesses To Support During Coronavirus Pandemic
11 photos

The Latest:

bus , cincinnati metro , Coronavirus , Covid-19

St. Jude Radtiothon 2020
Videos
Latest
23 items
Verses To Live By: The Notorious B.I.G.’s 23…
 2 months ago
05.21.20
6 items
Turntable Queens: How These 6 Black Female DJs…
 2 months ago
05.13.20
Little Richard Appears At A Gala for the President at Ford's Theatre
Founding Father of Rock n Roll Little Richard…
 2 months ago
05.09.20
Tokyo Jetz: My Sexy Style Doesn’t Define Me…
 2 months ago
05.07.20
‘Savage Remix’ Made Me Want To Get Up…
 2 months ago
04.30.20
Motown The Musical
Motown legendary drummer Hamilton Bohannon dies at 78
 3 months ago
04.25.20
Brandy
Brandy’s Daughter Sy’Rai Debuts Single With Aaliyah Tribute…
 3 months ago
04.19.20
Kelly Rowland Gives Us Sexy Shades Of Blackness…
 3 months ago
04.17.20
Ari Lennox Is Perfection In The Candy-Colored Visuals…
 3 months ago
04.08.20
Jhene Aiko
Jhene Aiko Drops New Album!
 4 months ago
03.07.20
Unsung Cruise Teddy Riley
Book Your Cabin For the First Unsung Cruise!
 6 months ago
01.23.20
Universal Pictures And Legendary Pictures' Premiere Of 'Straight Outta Compton' - Arrivals
Dr. Dre to be honored at the Grammy…
 8 months ago
11.02.19
60 items
Black Music Honors 2019 [PHOTOS]
 10 months ago
09.07.19
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 1 year ago
07.10.19
Photos
Close