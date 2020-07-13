An Eighth Cincinnati Metro Driver Test Positive For COVID-19

COVID-19 diagnoses are on the rise in the area and are affecting essential employees in the Cincinnati area and beyond. This includes Cincinnati Metro drivers who have been hit hard with the infectious disease. In less than one month eight Cincinnati Metro drivers have tested positive for COVID-19.

According to Metro spokesperson Brandy Jones the most recent driver to fall ill reportedly drive routes on July 6 and 7 on Route 17, Seven Hills – Mt. Healthy – Mt. Airy – Northgate between the hours of 6:19 a.m. and 11:42 a.m. The operator also drove Route 33, Western Hills to Glenway, from 3:29 p.m. to 5:47 p.m.

The ill Metro employee is currently in quarantine and employees that came in contact with the driver have been notified. People that have ridden the buses are asked to monitor their health closely and seek medical attention if they believe they are sick.

Cincinnati Metro is going to extra safety measures to follow CDC guidelines that include regularly sanitizing and cleaning the buses, social distancing while riding, and mandatory mask-wearing.

Cincinnati is currently under a mandatory mask or face covering mandate. If you go out in public you are to wear a mask or face covering. For more details on the mandate click here.

