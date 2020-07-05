CLOSE
Here Are All The Rules for Cincinnati’s Mask Mandate

Cincinnati City Council voted (7-2) and passed a new ordinance mandating that mask must be worn.  But what are all the rules behind this new mandate?  We are breaking it all down so you won’t be caught off guard

Where do you have to wear a mask?  When indoors in public spaces or in places where people are gathering.  This includes retail stores, public transportation etc.

When does the mandate start? July 9, 2020

Does everyone have to wear a mask?  There are a few exceptions including children under the age of 6, if you are in a gym, a health condition, whether mental or physical, if your job cannot be performed while wearing a mask, while in a restaurant eating or drinking, students and teachers while on school grounds.

What do I do if I witness someone not following the mandate?   The City Council asks you NOT to call the police.  Please call the Cincinnati Health Department at 513-357-7200.  Someone will come and bring them a mask if they continue to refuse a possible fine will be instated.

