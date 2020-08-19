This Columbus Suburb Just Made America’s Hottest Zip Code List!

Reynoldsburg Ohio is just 12 miles east of downtown Columbus Ohio but it’s landed at #2 on Realtor.com’s top zip codes in America for 2020! So what makes this suburb of Columbus so attractive? Mainly the fact that you can get much more house for a lot less money in comparison to other markets. The median home in Reynoldsburg is $193,450 compared to Columbus landing at $267,000.

Despite 2020 being plagued with a pandemic, the real estate market in Reynoldsburg continues to go strong. Homes in the area are selling like hotcakes because the area is so attractive. Reynoldsburg has been recognized for having great school system. According to Niche.com,

“Reynoldsburg City School District is an above average, public school district located in Reynoldsburg, OH. It has 7,520 students in grades PK, K-12 with a student-teacher ratio of 23 to 1. According to state test scores, 53% of students are at least proficient in math and 59% in reading.

Reynoldsburg is also a short commute to downtown Columbus giving many families a great quality of life. In addition to fast commute time, the close proximity gives families access to the many amenities of the Columbus area including The Columbus Zoo and Aquarium (named one of the top zoos’s in the US), Easton Town Center (recently named the top retail experience in the US), and The Center of Science and Industry known as COSI (recently named the best science museum in the US by USA today).

So what cities joined Reynoldsburg on this list? Check out the top 10 below