Cincinnati Reds Announcer Suspended After Homophobic Slur On Air

Thom Brennaman has been announcing for the Cincinnati Reds for 33 years but was quickly pulled off the air during a doubleheader against Kansas City after saying an anti-gay slur while live on the air.

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox: Close Thank you for subscribing!

Brennaman was heard saying “one of the fag capitals of the world.” Brennaman followed up with an apology on at the opening of the fifth inning,

“I made a comment earlier tonight that I guess went out over the air that I am deeply ashamed of,” he said. “If I have hurt anyone out there, I can’t tell you how much I say from the bottom of my heart, I am very, very sorry.”

The Reds replaced Brennaman with alternate play by play announcer Jim Day. The Reds tweeted an apology to fans