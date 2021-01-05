Just That Kid from Akron, LeBron James has drawn national attention as well as championships to North East Ohio since his High School days. Now LeBron is living on the west coast still giving back to his hometown on the east coast however his stomping grounds throughout his maturations are now garnering the national spotlight but all for the wrong reasons and it has nothing to do with LeBron James.

According to an article in the New York Times, Cleveland as well as Akron, Ohio has seen a massive uptick in violent crime in 2020. 2020 was the worst year for murders in Cleveland in decades, according to The Cleveland Division of Police there were 175 homicides last year, an increase of 54 from 2019. Also neighboring city just south of Cleveland, Akron has eclipsed its previous record-high year for homicides in mid-October with a total of 55 people being killed in Akron as of Dec. 30, up nearly 45 percent from last year. [read more]

We have to do better family.

See video below

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:

Close Thank you for subscribing!

The Latest:

Cleveland and Akron in National Spotlight For The Wrong Reasons was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

Also On 100.3: