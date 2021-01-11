According to the Associated Press, a Columbus party at an AirBnB has turned out to be a deadly gathering.
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
Columbus Police responded to a home in Merion Village at 4:10 am after reports of gunfire. Upon entering the scene, officers found 21-year-old Shamaya Dickerson who was pronounced dead on the scene. Both twenty-one-year-old Derinn Echols and twenty-two-year-old Tiffany Spiller were treated at an area hospital for non-life-threatening injuries
It is not clear how many people were at the party. Police have not said how many shooters were involved or what type of firearm was used. No one has been arrested at the time of this publication.
The Latest:
- TriState Strong Getting to Zero
- Woman Killed Others Injured at Columbus House Party
- The Self-Restraint Officer Eugene Goodman Showed The Capitol Terrorists Is Rarely Used With Black Suspects
- Cincinnati: Ways To Save On Your Energy Bill In 2021
- Bridgerton: Star Regé-Jean Page Is Rumor To Be Dating Costar Phoebe Dynevor
- OHIO: Black Owned Bakery Closed After Racially Driven Threats
- Sex and the City is Coming Back!
- Prelude To Greatness?: LaMelo Ball Becomes The Youngest NBA Player Ever To Record A Triple-Double
- How Did Janet Jackson Postponed Jimmy Jam & Terry Lewis’ Debut Album? [Listen]
- Cincinnati sending Police to assist with inauguration
- Lauryn Hill speaks on the success and curse of her first album
Woman Killed Others Injured at Columbus House Party was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com