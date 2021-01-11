CLOSE
Woman Killed Others Injured at Columbus House Party

 

According to the Associated Press, a Columbus party at an AirBnB has turned out to be a deadly gathering.

Columbus Police responded to a home in Merion Village at 4:10 am after reports of gunfire.  Upon entering the scene, officers found 21-year-old Shamaya Dickerson who was pronounced dead on the scene.  Both twenty-one-year-old Derinn Echols and twenty-two-year-old Tiffany Spiller were treated at an area hospital for non-life-threatening injuries

It is not clear how many people were at the party.  Police have not said how many shooters were involved or what type of firearm was used.  No one has been arrested at the time of this publication.

