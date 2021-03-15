CLOSE
Kroger to Continue to Require Mask Until All Employees Can Get COVID Vaccine

Governor Abbott Eases Covid-19 Mandates In Texas

Source: Bloomberg / Getty

According to NBC4i, several states have dropped or have plans to drop COVID-19 mask mandates, but Kroger, the country’s second-largest grocery employer, will not do so until all of their frontline workers can get a vaccine.

“To ensure the continued safety of our customers and associates, The Kroger Family of Companies will continue to require everyone in our stores across the country to wear masks until all our frontline grocery associates can receive the COVID-19 vaccine,” a Kroger spokesperson said via email Monday.

The Ohio-based company has been advocating for the prioritization of grocery store workers to receive the vaccine. Despite the CDC’s recommendation that they be among the first to receive the vaccine alongside teachers and police officers, only a handful of states have prioritized the group, according to the Washington Post.

For the full NBC4 story click here 

