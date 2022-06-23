According to NBC4i, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced Thursday Ohioans will soon be able to renew their driver’s license online rather than in-person.
“Since 2021, more than 2 million visits to the BMV have been avoided because of innovative online solutions led through this administration,” said Lt. Gov. Jon Husted in a release.
Starting June 27, Ohioans can renew their driver’s license online or identification card at BMV.Ohio.Gov.
Once online, click on the “DL/ID Renewal” link. From there, log in through the state’s OH|ID system. Once logged in, the application will begin, prompting a series of questions.
For the full NBC4 story click here
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
The Latest:
- Ohio attorney indefinitely suspended from Supreme Court for repeatedly driving naked
- Ohio expands BMV services, offers online driver’s license renewal
- Uvalde Mayor Confirms Demolition Of Robb Elementary: “You Can Never Ask A Child To Go Back”
- Jordyn Woods Announces New Partnership With ‘Playboy Centerfold’
- VH1 Fires Ceaser From ‘Black Ink Crew’ Over Resurfaced Dog Abuse Video
- Clarence Thomas Writes Majority Opinion In ‘Dangerous’ SCOTUS Ruling Relaxing NY Gun Laws
- Insurance Agency In Maine Criticized For Racist Juneteenth Sign: “Enjoy Your Fried Chicken & Collard Greens”
- Gary’s Tea: NeNe Leakes Explains Why She Decided To Join BET+’s College Hill Reboot [WATCH]
- Jussie Smollett Maintains Innocence In Viral Race Hoax: “If I [Did It], I’d Be A Piece Of Sh*t”
- News You Can’t Use: Black Names That Have Gone Extinct Over The Years [WATCH]
Ohio expands BMV services, offers online driver’s license renewal was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com