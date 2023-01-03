Drivers in Ohio Can Now Be Pulled Over For Holding Their Phone

Nia Noelle’s media career has spanned two decades, beginning as a Media TV Spokesperson at Norman High School, to her formal training at The William Fulbright School of Arts in Broadcasting Journalism at the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville, Arkansas, doing TV and radio, to her professional career. This professional career has taken her to Fayetteville, North Carolina, Huntsville, Alabama, and finally to her home state, Columbus, Ohio Nia Noelle came to Columbus as midday host for Power 107.5 and stayed on the airways for 8 years before moving over to Magic 95.5 where she hosted on middays for several years. Nia can now be heard every Saturday 12-5pm. Nia serves as the Program Director for Fashion Week Columbus, she also enjoys volunteering at many organizations around town including Dress for Success. Nia can be seen around town hosting various events and enjoying the 614 because she always “has her stiletto out the door!”

If you are teaching a teenage driver, or if you struggle driving without clutching onto your phone, keep reading.

Ohio Governor Mike Dewine has officially signed the Distracted Driving Bill into law.

In a move designed to put a stop to distracted driving, the new bill allows police officers to pull drivers over for “using, holding, or physically supporting” their smartphone while their driving.

Over the last 5 years, according to reports, more than 74,000 car accidents in Ohio have come at the hand of a distracted driver.

Via FOX 8…

Drivers would still be allowed to hold a phone to their ear when stopped at a red light, using speakerphone without holding the phone or holding a phone to their ears for calls, but not using text or typing.

Troopers said drivers ages 15 to 24 make up almost 40% of those crashes.

Before the bill was signed into law, police could only cite drivers for distracted driving after pulling them over for another offense.

To finish this story by FOX 8, [click here].

This is obviously something that will take a lot of us a little while to get used to! Make sure you pass this post on to a driver that you know is distracted with their phone more often than they should be!

Drivers in Ohio Can Now Be Pulled Over For Holding Their Phone was originally published on wzakcleveland.com