D.C. Attorney General Brian Schwalb warned Wizards and Capitals owner Ted Leonsis against leaving Capital One Arena before the end of their lease in 2047, stating legal obligations bind the teams to the venue.
Text “DCnews” to 52140 For Local & National News Sent Directly To You!
In a letter dated March 18, Schwalb accused Leonsis’s company, Monumental Sports & Entertainment, of breaking commitments by engaging with Virginia for a move. He urged a return to negotiations with D.C. officials, who are offering $500 million for arena upgrades.
RELATED: Unions Oppose Plan To Relocate Washington Wizards And Capitals To Potomac Yard
Despite this contention, Monumental believes they can legally opt out of the extension. This dispute raises the possibility of litigation amidst Leonsis’s difficulties in securing support for a new Virginia arena.
READ MORE:
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox:
DC Attorney General Tells Leonsis That Caps & Wizards Can’t Leave Arena Until 2047 was originally published on woldcnews.com
-
How Important Was it For You to Have the Right Ally? | Urban One Honors
-
Meet Ronald Isley's Wife, Kandy Johnson Isley, Who is Thirty-Five Years Younger Than Him
-
WKRC Local 12 Anchor, John Lomax, Dies at 72
-
Rhythm on the River Entertainment/Performance Schedule
-
5 Reasons Janet Jackson Is Undoubtedly The Queen Of Pop
-
Cam Newton: Offered A Flight Passenger 1,500 To Switch Seats
-
"We Them Ones" Winning Weekend!
-
Senate Democrats Reintroduce John Lewis Voting Rights Act Ahead Of Bloody Sunday Anniversary