Cincinnati Mass Shooter Identified More Details Unfold

Four people have died, including the gunman, after a tragic mass shooting Thursday morning in downtown Cincinnati at the Fifth Third Bank.
Police Chief Eliot Isaac held a press conference Thursday afternoon where he revealed the shooter’s identity as Omar Santa Perez. Perez entered the Fifth Third Bank through the loading dock and opened fire on several working his way to the lobby. One victim was pronounced dead on the scene and four others were transported to the University of Cincinnati Hospital where two others passed away. Two others are being treated at the hospital one is in critical condition and the other is in serious condition. Perez died on the scene.
See the full press conference from Police Chief Eliot Issac here
