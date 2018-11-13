Exclusives
Olympic High Students ‘Safe And Secured’ After Social Media Threat

Students at Olympic High School are now ‘safe and secured’ after a threat of gun violence on social media caused the school to be put on lockdown.

The Principal of Olympic High School,Erik Olejarczyk, in a detailed message to parents didn’t give all the details of the social media threat but did let parents know that the students and staff are safe. Students were not allowed off campus during the investigation but parents were waiting by to find out more details and to pick up their children.

After the events of Butler High School, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools are being more vigilant when it comes to gun violence on school campuses.

We will continue to give you on updates on this incident as they come in.

