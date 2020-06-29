According to TMZ, Dr. Dre’s wife of 24 years, Nicole Young, has filed for a divorce.
On Monday, Young filed and listed irreconcilable differences for the reason behind the separation. Young–who was previously married to NBA player, Sedale Threatt–is also seeking spousal support and sources close to the family say there was no prenuptial agreement between the two.
The two tied the knot on May 25, 1996 and have two adult children together.
TMZ reached out to Dr. Dre for a statement but the rapper/music producer had no comment at the time.
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
Source: TMZ
See Also:
It’s A Wrap: Tamar Braxton & Vincent Herbert’s Divorce Finalized
Ne-Yo Says Quarantine & “Being Able To Sit Still” Helped Save His Marriage [VIDEO]
The Latest:
- “Corona” on List of the 100 Most Popular Baby Names in 2020
- Dr. Dre’s Wife Reportedly Files For Divorce After 24 Years Of Marriage
- Bebe Doesn’t Know That Karen In Their Shirt Having A Fit At Trader Joe’s
- Jaden & Jada Pinkett Smith Call Out YouTuber Shane Dawson Over Inappropriate Willow Smith Video
- Cincinnati: Free COVID-19 Testing Sites
- Jennifer Hudson: Premiered New Aretha Franklin Bio-Pic During The 2020 BET Awards.
- Maryland’s Oldest African-American-Owned and Operated Nursing Home Untouched By Coronavirus
- Redskins Former Coach Joe Bugel Passes Away #RIPBossHog
- Joy Reid Set To Make History As Cable’s First Black Female Prime-Time Anchor
- Columbus Library Providing Free Lunch & Snacks For Kids All Summer!
Dr. Dre’s Wife Reportedly Files For Divorce After 24 Years Of Marriage was originally published on hot963.com