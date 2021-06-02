According to NBC4i, Ohio State Troopers confiscated approximately $30,000 worth of drugs — including a mixture called “grey death powder” — during a traffic stop in Pickaway County.
Troopers say “grey death” is a dangerous mixture of heroin, fentanyl, and carfentanil. They also seized about 235 grams of methamphetamine.
The suspects are both Detroit residents: Lashaye Genisis Bowles, 21, and Tahzarai Lashebra Pitts 25. They have been federally charged with possession of methamphetamine and heroin, and trafficking in drugs, all first-degree felonies.
If convicted, they each face up to 33 years in prison and a maximum $60,000 fine.
For the full NBC4 story click here
30K Worth of “Grey Death Power” Drug Confiscated was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com