Footage Surfaces Of The Brittney Griner, Viktor Bout Prisoner Exchange [VIDEO]

Earlier today, CBS News broke the story that Brittney Griner would be released from a Russian Detention Center after the United States and Russia agreed to a prisoner swap.

Footage of the moment shot by Russian Media Outlet TASS has now surfaced online as Brittney Griner and Viktor Bout crossed paths on a UAE Airport Tarmac.

Check out the video below:

Griner, who appears to be in good spirits, can be seen wearing a red jacket with her signature locs noticeably cut off.

The last time photos were released of her at a court hearing back in October, her hair was still long.

Griner had been detained in Russia since February. In August, she was sentenced to nine years behind bars in the case.

