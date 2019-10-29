Radio One Cincinnati Salutes the 2019 Pink Lady Honors

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month and we wanted to take some time to honor women around the Cincinnati metro that have either fought the good fight against breast cancer or are currently fighting. So we asked our listeners to nominate who they think we should honor as a 2019 Pink Lady Honoree.

This year we chose to honor our 2019 class including Taylor Thompson, Sharonda Washington, Keyana Williams, TaMika Gordon, Heather Spiller, and Kimberly Nichole Johnson. Our 2018 honoree class was treated to a luncheon catered by Raising Canes hosted by Radio One Cincinnati on-air personalities. The 2019 honorees were given plaques for recognition and treated to gifts and services from our sponsors Maggies Hair Blessing and Glo Beauty Cosmetics.

Learn more about the ladies here and their fight against breast cancer.

