Cincinnati: List Of Covid-19 Cases Broken Down By Zip Code

City Health Commissioner Melba Moore provided the breakdown in a press briefing Monday, during which Mayor Cranley also announced a furlough affecting 1,700 city workers.
There are 37 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Cincinnati, the latest a 33-year-old man who tested positive Monday, Moore said.
No one has died from the virus in the city so far, she added.
45202 (Downtown, Over-The-Rhine, Mt. Adams, Pendleton) – 2
45204 (Riverside, Sedamsville, Lower Price Hill, Price Hill Incline District, South Fairmont) – 1
45206 (Walnut Hills, East Walnut Hills) – 3
45208 (Hyde Park, East Hyde Park, Obryonville, Mt. Lookout) – 3
45209 (Oakley) – 3
45211 (Westwood, Cheviot, Monfort Heights North) – 1
45213 (Pleasant Ridge, Kennedy Heights) – 3
45215 (Wyoming, Reading, Woodlawn) – 1
45219 (CUF, Mt. Auburn, Corryville, University Heights) – 2
45220 (Clifton) – 4
45223 (Northside, South Cumminsville) – 1
45224 (College Hill, North College Hill, Wintondale) – 2
45226 (East End, Columbia-Tusculum) – 1
45227 (Mariemont, Madisonville, Fairfax) – 1
