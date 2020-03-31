CLOSE
Cincinnati: List Of Covid-19 Cases Broken Down By Zip Code

Downtown Cincinnati

Here is a list of Covid19 cases broken down by Zip Codes in Cincinnati.
City Health Commissioner Melba Moore provided the breakdown in a press briefing Monday, during which Mayor Cranley also announced a furlough affecting 1,700 city workers.

There are 37 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Cincinnati, the latest a 33-year-old man who tested positive Monday, Moore said.

No one has died from the virus in the city so far, she added.

45202 (Downtown, Over-The-Rhine, Mt. Adams, Pendleton) – 2

45204 (Riverside, Sedamsville, Lower Price Hill, Price Hill Incline District, South Fairmont) – 1

45206 (Walnut Hills, East Walnut Hills) – 3

45208 (Hyde Park, East Hyde Park, Obryonville, Mt. Lookout) – 3

45209 (Oakley) – 3

45211 (Westwood, Cheviot, Monfort Heights North) – 1

45213 (Pleasant Ridge, Kennedy Heights) – 3

45215 (Wyoming, Reading, Woodlawn) – 1

45219 (CUF, Mt. Auburn, Corryville, University Heights) – 2

45220 (Clifton) – 4

45223 (Northside, South Cumminsville) – 1

45224 (College Hill, North College Hill, Wintondale) – 2

45226 (East End, Columbia-Tusculum) – 1

45227 (Mariemont, Madisonville, Fairfax) – 1

 

Photos
Close